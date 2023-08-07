WASHINGTON. An 8-year-old girl, Sarabi Medina, was shot dead in the head by a man who complained about the noise the little girl was making while riding her scooter. The incident occurred Saturday night in the Portage Park neighborhood of Chicago. After the shooting, the man was confronted by the girl’s father who in turn shot him. The man was then taken to hospital, while the police are examining all the testimonies and evidence collected to present formal charges.