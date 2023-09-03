Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/03/2023 – 6:25 am

Attendees at the Burning Man festival in Nevada were told to conserve water and food after storms and floods turned the site into a dangerous mud pit. No one can get in or out. More than 70,000 people were stranded in the Nevada desert after storms and floods swept through the area, turning the site of the Burning Man counterculture festival into a dangerous mud pit. This Sunday morning (9/3) no one could get to or from Black Rock City, the entire city built annually for the festival.

The large amount of rain turned the desert sand into a hard, heavy, clay-like mass. Festival-goers literally sank into the mud and some were trapped up to their ankles. Vehicles are also unable to move.

All participants were advised by the organization to take shelter “in a warm place” and moderate the consumption of water and food, as it is not yet known when the roads may be released.

The airport closest to the site also remains closed due to the floods – and the forecast is for even more rain. So far, it is estimated to have rained 38 millimeters since Friday.

the festival

This year’s Burning Man started on August 27th and was due to end this Monday, September 4th.

The event first took place in 1986 in San Francisco. In the 1990s it was transferred to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, where it still occurs today.

The festival mixes counterculture, music and spirituality – culminating in the ceremonial burning of a 12-meter tall figure, a tradition that gives the event its name (burning man).

Since its early days, it has been a meeting place for bohemian and avant-garde artists, but in recent times it has also attracted a wider audience, including wealthy Silicon Valley tech executives.

With nearly 80,000 attendees, 2019 was the festival’s most successful year to date.

