Usa, 6-year-old boy shoots teacher

A baby six-year-old shot a teacher in a school in the US state of Virginiaseriously injuring her. “It is believed that the teacher’s life is in danger. An investigation is ongoing,” read a statement from the local police office. No students were injured and the accident was confined to a single class, the authorities assured. The 6-year-old boy who shot is in custody.

The local police chief Steve Drew in a press conference, he stressed that the victim is a 30-year-old teacher. The shooting occurred at Richneck Elementary School in the coastal city of Newport News. “I’m in shock and I’m discouraged,” said city schools superintendent George Parker. “We need community support to make sure guns aren’t available to young people.”

School shootings plague United States, with recent tragedies including the killing last May of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old gunman. There were an estimated 44,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, about half of them in homicides, accidents and self-defense and half of them suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive database.

Subscribe to the newsletter

