Two paramedics from the Denver area, in the United States, were convicted of the murder of Elijah McClain in 2019, who they injected with an overdose of the sedative ketamine after the police stopped him by holding him by the neck. The jury on Friday found Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec guilty of manslaughter. The case is the first of several recent criminal cases against medical responders to go to trial.

The 23-year-old Black man's death received little attention until protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 made McClain's name a rallying cry.