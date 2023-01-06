Usa, unemployment at 3.5% in December: +223,000 new jobs

In December 2022, the unemployment rate in the United States fell to 3.5%, below market expectations (3.7%) and reaching a 29-month low reached in September 2022. This was reported by the Department of Labor Use recalling that in November the unemployment rate was 3.6%. As regards the employed, last month theeconomy Use it created 223,000 jobs, the lowest since December 2020, after a downwardly revised 256,000 increase in November and well beyond analysts’ expectations of 200,000.

Job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality (67,000), health care (55,000), construction (28,000), and social work (20,000), while employment changed little in the manufacturing (8,000), in retail (9,000), and in government (3,000). Payroll employment increased by 4.5 million in 2022, an average monthly increase of 375,000, compared to 562,000 per month in 2021 and 168,000 in 2019.

The report shows that hiring is slowing although it remains strong as the job market normalizes after the pandemic shock. For 2023, the job market is expected to remain tight, but job growth will slow further and the unemployment rate is expected to rise to 4.6%, according to Fed forecasts. Many big tech companies have already announced massive layoffs a due to rising interest rates, weak consumer demand and a global economic slowdown.

Subscribe to the newsletter

