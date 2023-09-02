Pregnant African-American 21-year-old Ta’kiya Young was shot and killed in her car by a police officer who ordered her to get off because she was accused of shoplifting by a shopkeeper. The events, which took place in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, date back to last week but today the footage of the agents’ bodycam was released. The video shows a police officer approaching Young’s driver’s side window and repeatedly tells her to get out of the car. A second officer, wearing a body camera, stands in front of the vehicle. “They said you stole something… get out,” the officer says by the window, ordering Young not to leave.

“I didn’t steal”, the young woman is heard saying as the two continue to talk to her and the car window remains slightly ajar. Police said a grocery store employee had reported a woman accusing her of stealing some bottles of alcohol. The woman was in a car parked outside the shop, police were told, according to the report.

“Get out of the car,” the officer standing in front of the car is heard saying, with his gun drawn and his left hand resting on the hood of the car. Then Young is seen turning the wheel of the car as the officer next to her window continues to urge her to get out of the vehicle. “Get out of the car,” the officer repeats in front of the car as the vehicle slowly begins to move forward. A few seconds pass and then the agent standing in front of the hood fires. Cops run by the car yelling for the driver to stop. The car ends up on a sidewalk, the police call for help and try to break the window to reach the girl, who is slumped on her side. Young was pregnant at the time of her death and the baby did not survive, the Franklin County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

The Blendon Police Department, in Ohio, on its Facebook page disseminates the videos recorded by the agents’ webcams and adds the entrusted analysis, Russ Martin, former county sheriff in Delaware. Martin, who draws no conclusions, analyzes the available videos, explains the step-by-step procedures and points out, with the help of the images, that the fatal shot is fired after the movement of the car which forces the officer to retreat and lifts the policeman off the ground in the maneuver.