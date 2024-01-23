Biden out of the Dem primaries in New Hampshire: the White House is becoming further away for Joe

Incredible, but true. Joe Biden's name does not appear among the candidates for the Democratic Party primaries in New Hampshire. As a result of the gap between the parties, Biden's name will not even appear on the ballot in the Granite State. Although the President remains the favorite to win his party's nomination, his absence has opened a window of opportunity Dean Phillips, Democratic congressman from Minnesota, ed Marianne Williamson, writer and self-help depression guru who is running for president in 2020, to launch a long-shot bid.

And in any case, the absence of his name on the ballot is certainly not a great encouragement for a Biden whose candidacy continues to reap dissatisfaction and concern among the Demswith many aspiring to a take to the field by Michelle Obama. An embarrassing situation for Biden, who three years after setting foot in the White House does not even appear on his party's ballot paper. His name is instead limited to one writing option. Simply put, to vote for the challengers you just need an

Biden's move to ignore New Hampshire's primary makes him the first incumbent president in more than half a century to fail to show up for the state's early voting and it's far from an ideal situation for a candidate who faces many doubts about his age and political standing. Although New Hampshire law requires the state to hold its presidential primaries first, Biden and the Democratic National Committee sought to change that after he became president.

Their plans called for the first primary to be held in South Carolina, the southern state that gave Biden his first victory in the 2020 primaries and relaunched his bid for the White House. The plan didn't work as New Hampshire's refusal to give in led Biden's campaign to dramatically abandon the primary.

Who are Biden's challengers who have free reign in New Hampshire

Biden's two domestic rivals have spent weeks campaigning in New Hampshire, offering different visions for the future. Phillips, 55, played up his reputation as a centrist, his experience working with Republicans to get results and the fact that he is 26 years younger than Biden. Williamson, who withdrew from the 2020 race before the Iowa caucuses, is more of a departure from the current administration. A progressive, she would introduce free university tuition, declare a climate emergency and a “Department of Peace” tasked with avoiding wars abroad and tackling white supremacy at home. So far it is Phillips who seems to be attracting the most attention from the state's residents.

New Hampshire is not considered a major swing state, but it essentially remains one, CBS points out. Biden's absence from the New Hampshire primary perhaps does not affect his ability to be the Democratic nominee for president in this fall's general electionbut the risk that he could lose the White House to the Democrats as he pursues his 2024 candidacy increases.

Subscribe to the newsletter

