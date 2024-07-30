They’ve had enough of the controversy over the superiority of those who have children (regarding the statements of Trump’s vice president). The comment

An interview from a few years ago is being made rounds J.D. Vancethe deputy chosen by Trumpin which he attacked Kamala Harris and all the American women without children. In particular, she described the vice president and all women who are not mothers as “a bunch of cat ladies, who are unhappy in their own lives” and who “want to make the rest of the country equally unhappy” and who also “have no real direct interest” in building its future.

We can’t stand any more of these controversies that simply sound stupid. It would be enough to make a raspberry at Vance and send him to hell for such nonsense. Let’s say it once again, no one has the moral superiority to establish that having children is the safe conduct to happiness, Pence’s followers and his Italian friends should come to terms with it if many gloat when they sell other people’s children and cry because they are not only their own. Perhaps having children perhaps projects to the futurebut often destroys the present. What is more hypocritical than to proclaim a state that does not exist (the future) idyllic and to mock a state of the present that is the only reality that truly exists?

To this we add that many of those who talk nonsense in favor of having children are the same ones who want to limit the right to abortion and consider those who are in favor of abortion to be criminals. So have children, two, three, four, even keep the ones you don’t want, but don’t bother those who have chosen not to have children or who have chosen to have an abortion, call them criminals, selfish, vain, but in the end they have chosen to practice the only authentic value and it is not negotiable to live as one pleases without children around. Let Vance and his local followers think about making policies to make the lives of those who have children less burdensome but let them not interfere in matters above their intelligence.