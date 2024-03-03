USA 2024, Trump wins the assemblies of Republican members

Yet another victory by Donald Trump in the primaries: the former president won the caucuses, the assemblies of Republican members. In summary: now Joe Biden and the tycoon they won their respective primaries in Michigan on Tuesday, and the tycoon was also confirmed in Missourion Saturday, in the convention in Michigan, which assigned another 39 delegates in addition to the 12 already put into play on Tuesday in the same state, and in the caucuses in Idaho, where in 2016 he was beaten by the Texan senator Ted Cruz. Trump, who won all party electoral tests, has so far won 247 delegates (to which those in Idahowhen the counting is finished) and needed another 968 to reach the “magic number” of 1,215, as many as needed to win the nomination for the Republican convention.

The challenger, Nikki Haley, obtained only 24 delegates. The “magic number” that Biden needs to reach is 1,968. Now attention is focused above all on Super Tuesday, March 5, when the presidential primaries to choose the candidate for the November 5 elections will take place in sixteen states and one territory. On the Republican side, 854 delegates of the 2,429 total will be at stake. For the Democrats, the delegates at stake will be 1420. Nor Biden neither Trump they will obtain the certainty of the nomination on Tuesday, but they will certainly get closer to the finish line.

Faced with a disappointing result, Haley, which is losing big donors, could announce the suspension of its campaign and leave the field open to Trump. From today to the 23rd, before the trial begins in New York (March 25th). Trump for illegal payments to a porn star, there will be nine electoral days, including primaries, voting limited to members (caucus) and conventions, organized by the parties, which will probably define the framework of the candidates. March 3: Washington DC, Republican primaries.

4th March: North Dakota, Republican caucus. March 5: Super Tuesday: Democratic primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia, plus American Samoa. The primaries will also begin in Iowa on Tuesday for the progressives, but voting will be possible until June 4th. Republican primaries in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. March 6: Hawaii, Democratic caucuses.

8th of March: American Samoa, Republican caucuses. March 12: Democratic primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, Northern Mariana Islands, Washington state and abroad. Republican primaries in Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington state.

March 16: Guam, Republican convention. March 19: Democratic and Republican primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. March 23: Democratic primaries in Louisiana and Missouri. Republican primaries in Louisiana.