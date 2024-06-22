USA 2024, Donald Trump promises: “If elected I will publish files on the Kennedy assassination”

Former President Donald Trump promised to make public all classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and declared that he also knew who was behind the killing. But, he added, all will be revealed provided he is elected in November. The announcement was made during an interview on the “All-In” podcast. The tycoon was asked why he had not published the files during his first term. Trump responded, explaining that someone had asked him to keep the information secret.

“Well – he added – it wasn’t the CIA that asked me, but I think the CIA was probably behind it. They would prefer that I did not make the rest of the documents public.” The independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr, nephew of the president killed in 1963, has always supported the involvement of the CIA. Trump now says he is ready to publish everything.

“I will do it very soon – he reiterated – many people want to see the documents and I think it will be very interesting, but there are also other things that I will make public.” The host closed the interview on this latest revelation, promising that he would talk about it with the tycoon outside the microphones.