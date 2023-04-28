“We are experiencing a catastrophe. With the vote on November 5, 2024, we will crush Joe Biden and take back the White House, that splendid, beautiful White House”. The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, said this to his supporters during a rally in New Hampshire ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. “The choice is between strength or weakness, between success or failure, between security or anarchy, between peace or conflict and between prosperity or catastrophe – added the Tycoon – With such a calamitous presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden even thought of running again. He destroyed our country”.



