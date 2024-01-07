Capitol Hill three years later, for Trump the attackers are “hostages”

Former President Donald Trump marked the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol, calling the surge of migrants at the southern border the “real” insurrection. During a rally in Iowa, Trump once again complained about the treatment of those who ended up in prison for participating in the riot, once again calling them “hostages”. More than 1,230 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the violence, including assault of police officers and seditious conspiracy.

During a rally in Iowa, the tycoon then revived the conspiracy theory according to which the FBI and Antifa, the radical anti-fascist movement, led the attack. The tycoon tackles highly topical issues such as the war in Ukraine. “I absolutely would have stopped Putin,” he said in Iowa, accusing his rival Joe Biden of failing to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine and warning of World War III if the Democratic leader is re-elected. “This is our last chance to save America” he continued, attacking Biden also for the alleged decline of the American economy and the chaos on the border with Mexico. Three years after the assault, Trump stated that the “real insurrection” is the wave of migrants arriving from the southern border of United States.

