Usa, Trump holds the Republicans in his grip. Procaccini: “Strategic partner for all conservatives”

It just closed CPACthe highly anticipated annual appointment of the match of the American conservatives. It is one of the most important events of the old striped stars party, since 1974, the year of its foundation. This year the event had the former president as a catalyst for interest Donald Trump, eagerly awaited guest who spoke on the last day, confirming her application for upcoming presidential elections. Despite his many vicissitudes, his speech sparked the enthusiasm of the thousands of people who probably welcomed just to hear him.

His speech lasting more than an hour was inevitably the highlight of the four days in Washington, which he attended one large and large representation of Prime Minister Meloni’s party, led by the fresh new co-president of the group of European conservatives to which Fdi belongs, Nicola Procaccini. “The American Republicans remain a key strategic partner for FdI and for European Conservatives. There are values ​​that unite us, such as the defense of the family from gender ideology, the protection of borders from irregular immigration, attention to the real economy and a tax friend of citizens and businesses”, explained the loyal MEP of the Meloni on the sidelines of the event in Washington.

Usa, Ron De Sanctis “stone guest” among the Republicans led by Trump

But if Donald Trump was certainly perhaps the most awaited guest, there was also much discussion of what could be considered a sort of stone guest, that Ron De Sanctis, governor from the Floridawhich it currently looks like the only one able to be able to give a bit of a hard time to Trump’s race towards the challenge for the US presidency. On the other hand, the organizer of the event himself who, ironically, suffered a few days ago the shame of a complaint of sexual harassment by his thirty-year-old assistant (as also happened to Trunp ) Matt Schlapp, who is former director of political affairs in George W. Bush’s White House, he is an influential supporter of the former president. His wife, Mercedes Schlapp, was Trump’s communications director between 2017 and 2019. But the base of the party is inevitably split around the figure of the ex tycoon considered by many now too cumbersome.

The result of the midterm elections, with the resounding defeat for all the candidates of the former American president, confirmed in practice what has now seemed obvious for months: Trump seems to have lost much of that magic touchwhich sensationally brought him to the White House in 2020. But he is convinced that the difficulties war management in Ukraine they are creating in Biden and the West, they could be the lockpick, able to bring him back to the headlines and lead him to the White House in a year. “We will kick Joe Biden out of the White House, we have to finish what we started. We will assist this battle until the final victory”, says the tycoon who – in case of re-election – assures: “I will end the conflict in Ukraine in one day, I am the only one who can avoid the Earth World War.”

