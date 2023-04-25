It is “inconceivable” that Joe Biden will return to the White House after a presidency that was a “failure”. Even before the president made his announcement with a video, Donald Trump issued a statement in which he denounced: “You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they wouldn’t have done the damage that Joe Biden has done to our nation in a few years. Nowhere near.”

“With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden could even think of running again. You know what happened in the last election: they cheated and rigged the elections – said the former president, who also announced his 2024 ballot bid – But I promise you this: When I take the debate stage and compare our records, it will be the Radical Democrats’ worst nightmare, because there has never been a record as bad as theirs, and our country’s He’s never been through so much.”

“With your support in the elections, we will defeat Joe Biden in 2024 – Trump finally assured in a statement – We will save our economy. We will crush inflation. We will stop the invasion of the southern border. We will restore the dignity of our nation. And we will prevent World War III. Together, we’ll make America great again!”