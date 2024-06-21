”I don’t want to underestimate him”, US President Joe Biden will be ”a worthy person to discuss with”. This was stated by former US President Donald Trump, visiting the first TV debate with Biden which will be broadcast on June 27 on CNN. In the televised duel Trump will have the last word, as was established yesterday. A change of approach, the one demonstrated by Trump in the ‘All In’ podcast, after having spent months describing Biden as a weak leader and mentally unfit to fill his role.

“All I can say is this, I saw him with Paul Ryan, and he destroyed Paul Ryan. Paul Ryan was drinking water left and right” and Biden ”beat Paul Ryan. So, I’m not underestimating him. I underestimate it. That’s the way it is,” Trump said, referring to Biden’s vice presidential debate against former House Speaker Paul Ryan in 2012.