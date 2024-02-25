Trump also wins South Carolina, but Haley doesn't give up

With the vote count at 94%, Donald Trump wins 60.1% of the votes by winning the South Carolina GOP primaries. Former state governor and former UN ambassador Nikky Haley stops at 39.2%. The official data confirm what CNN first and then other major media had predicted with their polls after the polls had just closed. The former president left behind the woman he himself had appointed as permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations.

“The results are even better than what we had given in advance. There has never been a spirit like this.”Trump exults, commenting 'hotly' on the projections at the electoral committee headquarters in Columbia.

“I have never seen the Republican Party as united as it is now – he adds, thanking his staff and his supporters – you can celebrate for 15 minutes, then you can go back to work”. Then the attack on the president in office. “We will be here on November 5th and we will look Joe Biden in the eye and say 'Joe you're fired, get out,'” he says, pointing out that Biden is “destroying” the country. During his speech, Trump never mentions his rival.

Who from Charleston, where he has his committee, is waiting a little longer to speak. Then, in front of a large number of supporters who show her warmth with applause and encouragement, she immediately congratulates the winner. And she reassures that she won't give up. “THE young people, my children, know well how serious the situation is. They deserve more, they deserve better. I will continue to fight for them and for you – promises Haley – from the beginning of this campaign I have been clear. I want to save the United States of America. I wish we remembered what it means to be American. We believe in each other, we believe in the destiny of this country. We need to take on new leadership more than ever before. Today's stop is not the end of our journey. I will continue to work hard. We will not relax until we get the victory.”

For Haley, “Trump can't beat Biden.” “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would keep running. I'm a woman of my word. I'm not giving up this fight when the majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.” , he reiterates.