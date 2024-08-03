USA 2024, Trump accepts live TV duel with Kamala Harris: here is the chosen date
Donald Trump has announced that he has agreed to Fox News’ proposal to hold a live televised debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on September 4.. The tycoon himself announced it on his platform Truth Social. The duel, said the Republican candidate for the White House, “may take place in Pennsylvania, even if he has not provided a location. The debate was previously pitted against Sleepy Joe (the nickname Trump gave to Joe Biden, ed.) on ABC, but it was canceled as Biden will not participate”.
The announcement of the first televised clash between the two candidates running for the White House came after Kamala Harris won the necessary votes to secure the Democratic nomination. The current US vice president said she was “honored” by the nomination.
The debate will be moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Fox writes that the debate rules will be similar to those of the June 27 debate on CNN, which was a debacle for Biden, who, Trump wrote, “was treated really badly by his own party.” Unlike the televised duel aired on CNN, the debate on Fox News there will be an audience in the room. The right-wing network had already invited Trump and Harris to a debate to be held on September 17. The vice president has already said she is “ready” to challenge the tycoon, accusing the latter of fleeing and of having backed out of a debate proposal offered by Abc for September 10.
#USA #Trump #accepts #live #duel #Kamala #Harris #chosen #date
Leave a Reply