The debate will be moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Fox writes that the debate rules will be similar to those of the June 27 debate on CNN, which was a debacle for Biden, who, Trump wrote, “was treated really badly by his own party.” Unlike the televised duel aired on CNN, the debate on Fox News there will be an audience in the room. The right-wing network had already invited Trump and Harris to a debate to be held on September 17. The vice president has already said she is “ready” to challenge the tycoon, accusing the latter of fleeing and of having backed out of a debate proposal offered by Abc for September 10.