USA 2024, Michelle Obama running against Trump? The hypothesis is strengthened. Here because

The eternal return. But this time it might be the good one. Rumors about a candidacy are back again Michelle Obama in the presidential elections next November in the United States. But this time they are really insistent and the possibility that the former first lady will attempt Hillary Clinton's failed feat is very high. She is the first former first lady to become president, above all the first woman ever to do so, after her husband was the first black leader of the White House in history. The ingredients for a fairy tale with a potential happy ending are all there.



And the Democrats, given the start with a bang Donald Trump in the Republican primaries in Iowa, they desperately need stories with happy endings. Yes, because the widespread feeling is that Joe Biden may not be able to repeat his 2020 victory. Indeed, there are also those who believe he is not even able to sustain a grueling electoral campaign like that for the American presidential elections, with rallies and endless meetings throughout the territory of the endless country.

And then it definitely starts again quotes the Michelle Obama hypothesis. New York Post columnist Cindy Adams warned that Americans shouldn't be scandalized if Michelle Obama “sneaks into the 2024 race.” “The plans are to grab Michelle for the Democratic presidential pick. Barack, the orchestra leader, is making the music,” Adams wrote. “The Obamas are now pushing to force SloMo Joe to leave. Drop the candidacy. Who else is there?”

Adams claims that President Biden, if he found out that the general states of the party really want another name in his place, would not oppose the candidacy of Michelle, wife of his former president when he was vice and above all wife of his friend Barack. There would be no shortage of clues on the matter, starting with some public appearances by Michelle Obama.

Clues to Michelle Obama's possible candidacy

The former first lady recently revealed that she is “terrified” by the possibility that Donald Trump win in 2024 during an interview on Jay Shetty's “On Purpose” podcast. “These are the things that keep me awake, because you have no control over them. And you wonder: where are we in all of this? Where are our hearts? What will happen in the next election?” He asked Obama. “I'm terrified of what might happen, because our leaders matter. Who we choose, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit influences us in ways that I sometimes think people take for granted.”

Even the former president Obama expressed concern about Biden's poll numbers. The Wall Street Journal reported in December that Obama is among those on the left who fear a Trump return to the presidency. Obama “knows it will be a close race” and “feels Democrats could lose.” How to avoid the knockout? Probably avoiding re-nominating a name that appears increasingly weak like that of Biden. Despite the sincere relationship that binds the Obamas to the president.

The Washington Post reported recently that former President Obama expressed concern about Biden's campaign structure and became “animated” during a discussion about the election with Biden. “Obama has raised questions about the structure of President Biden's reelection campaign, discussing it directly with Biden and telling the president's aides and allies that the campaign must be allowed to make decisions without having to approve them with the White House.”

In short, the eternal return of the rumor about Michelle Obama this time could be more than a rumor. Her candidacy could upset next November's elections and change the rules of a game where Trump is so far convinced he can win.

Subscribe to the newsletter

