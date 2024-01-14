USA 2024: Trump dominates in Iowa, Haley is second

Less than two days before the Iowa caucuses, the first meeting in the United States to elect the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump dominates the latest poll while Nikki Haley is second, ahead of Ron DeSantis. According to the Des Moines Register/Nbc/Mediacom survey, Trump has 48 percent of the vote, while former US ambassador to the UN Haley is in second place with 20 percent. DeSantis moved from second to third place with 16 percent.

Haley has therefore overtaken Ron DeSantis for the first time in the polls in Iowa and is running to become Trump's challenger, dominator in the local and national polls in the Republican primaries. The “caucuses” also apply to the Democrats, but in this case it will be possible to vote by post until March, a choice born from the compromise after the progressive party's decision to change the primary calendar. South Carolina was placed first State where Joe Biden is strong, symbolically leaving Iowa its primacy, so as not to displease the base; however, we always talk about “caucus”, that is, limited assemblies.

In others Classic primaries apply in states, in which all potential voters participate, depending on state regulations, or those registered on party lists to which independents are added. This is an indicator of the more general mood of the electorate. New Hampshire, for example, where everyone votes and will do so on January 23, will be even more indicative, but Iowa will be the first to officially express its opinion, which is why it will have all the national visibility. Hundreds of journalists and television crews have been in the state for days to follow the countdown.

We will vote on a polar day – a Des Moines the temperature reads 16 degrees below zero – but it will be very important, from a Republican perspective, because the State represents that rural, religious and predominantly white America that forms the conservative base. According to the latest poll published by the Suffolk University Political Research Center, former President Trump, riding the wave of support from evangelicals, has 54 percent of the vote, but behind him, with strong growth, is the former ambassador US at the UN Haley with 20 percent, seven points more than Florida governor DeSantis, who seems to be paying for being a faded copy of the tycoon. In Iowa the members will meet at 7 am, local time, corresponding to 2 am in Italy. Within an hour the members will give their indication of vote and we will immediately move on to counting the preferences.

