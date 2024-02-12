Biden, confirmation at the White House complicated by Israel

There is an even more serious question for Joe Biden of his age and his constant gaffes. This question is called Middle East, or rather Israel. Yes, because his position is often judged too soft at home, with Donald Trump which claims clearer and more decisive support for the historic ally of the United States. But at the same time she is judged equivocal if not too supportive of Israel, especially in the face of the violent counter-offensive on Gaza. So much so that the position of the China is perceived by many as more balanced, not only in the Middle East among Muslim countries but also in the so-called Global South.



Biden has long had a deep connection with the State of Israel, both personal and political. But politics in the region under the current Israeli government — and politics at home among his Democratic Party base — are putting his White House confirmation even more in the balance. The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected calls for a Palestinian state, including in statements in recent days, even as Biden and his administration push for a regional economic integration deal that includes a path to a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, Biden's support for Israel clashes with a generation of young voters. The latter are more skeptical of the Israeli government and more sympathetic to the Palestinians than older Democratic voters. This means that Biden will have to juggle both Netanyahu and the fractures within his own party as he seeks re-election.

Biden has been steadfast in his support for Israel since the October 7 Hamas attacks, which left around 1,200 Israelis dead. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas leaders. But Palestinian civilian casualties have increased. Calls for a ceasefire have grown louder, including from some Democrats. But Biden continued, at least officially, to support Israel's military offensive.

Biden's allies point out that the president's support for Israel has largely reflected the will of the majority of public opinion American. According to polls, NPR points out, the majority of Americans support Israel in the conflict. But in reality the data also shows that Democrats are divided. If Biden shows more support for the Palestinians, he could expose himself to more criticism ahead of the elections. Some left-wing Democrats want Biden to do more to show sympathy for the suffering Palestinians.

Israel and the Middle East are the real puzzle for Biden

The puzzle is difficult to solve, also because on the other side i Republicans they criticize him for his supposed softness, which would have caused the Russian invasion first of Ukraine then the offensive against Israel, behind which the Republicans think there is another “undisciplined” country due to Biden's weakness, Iran. On the campaign trail, Biden faced protesters who criticized him for his support of Israel, including during a high-profile speech earlier this month.

The hope of the White House and Biden's allies is that the conflict will be very different when we start voting. Among his advisors there are those who have expressed optimism about “regional reconciliation”. However, this hypothesis still appears distant. Any regional agreement is contingent on the creation of a state for the Palestinians and Netanyahu he doesn't seem willing to grant any perspective on this point, framing Biden.

But they could also pay the price United States in general. There China continues to score points in the region and beyond by repeatedly urging Israel to halt its military operation in Rafah “as soon as possible.” According to a statement from a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on February 13, “Beijing is closely monitoring developments in the Rafah area and opposes and condemns actions that harm civilians and violate international law.” Failure to stop the fighting will cause a “serious humanitarian disaster”, said the Chinese ministry, echoing the increasingly frequent warnings also among Israel's allies.

A position that is convincing many not only among Muslim-majority countries, but also in the so-called global South.