Few undertakings in recent decades have seemed as arduous as overcoming the traditional bipolarity of the US political system, where outside the Democrats and Republicans seem to be inevitably destined for marginality. A tradition that however many have tried to overcome with more or less positive results, but often still decisive in shaping the electoral outcome. The latest who seem to want to join this club seem to be the “No Labels” (in Italian: “without label”), a centrist who is considering fielding an alternative candidacy to Democrats and Republicans, and more specifically to Joe Biden and Donald Trump, probable candidates for the November 2024 elections.

Although they have gained prominence this year, with the announcement of wanting to field a candidacy in the next elections, the No Labels were actually born in 2010, founded by Nancy Jacobsen, previously involved in fundraising for the Democrats, and with the support of Joe Lieberman, senator of Connecticut until 2013, deputy candidate of the Democrat Al Gore in 2000, who became independent in 2006 and approached the Republicans on several occasions.

Their main activity carried out in recent years has been the creation of the Problem Solvers Caucus, an active group in Congress made up of members of both major American parties with the aim of jointly addressing certain issues. The No Labels movement, often defined as “centrist”, has always been a force of opinion that has never directly presented its own candidatures under its own name.

Formally he fights to overcome the bipolarism between extremisms and involve all the people who do not feel represented by a policy with increasingly exasperated tones, and last July he announced that he will compete with a moderate and non-partisan candidacy if there were to be one in 2024 the clash between Joe Biden and Donald Trump again, the same as in 2020 with the two now 81 years old and 78 years old respectively, in a climate that promises to be even more polarized after the events on Capitol Hill in January 2021 and the consequent legal case that sees Trump protagonist.

So many unknowns

However, the hypothesis of No Labels entering the field is still full of unknowns, starting with the candidacy. Many names have been linked to the political project, from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has repeatedly made headlines for his often divergent positions with respect to his party’s line to the point of being defined as a “Dino”, one of the many acronyms of politics American meaning “Democrat in name only”, up to the former ambassador and governor of Utah and candidate in the 2012 Republican primaries Jon Huntsman and the former governor of Maryland Larry Hogan, also a Republican. To this it must be added that the political force’s program is currently very generic on many fundamental issues, starting with abortion, but they have announced that a more detailed one will arrive soon.

While some attention is starting to build around the project, many are starting to wonder, waiting to discover new details, what potential a No Labels candidacy would have and who among the Democrats and Republicans would be able to take greater advantage of it. The FiveThirtyEight portal, a political and electoral analysis site, has examined various scenarios, inevitably generic given the absence at the moment of both a candidacy and a well-defined program on the part of the platform, but has noted that in all these cases a Republicans always benefit from it. A fact that is causing some concern in the democratic sphere, where recent history teaches how candidacies outside the two major parties can be particularly dangerous for them.

Third parties

The electoral history of the United States is characterized by an almost perfect bipolarism between Democrats and Republicans in which there is little space for candidacies of smaller parties. However, many cases demonstrate how many times, even a marginal candidacy, can be decisive on presidential election day.

The Democrat Al Gore, despite himself, remembers it well, defeated by a handful of votes in Florida, but enough to give that state and the presidency to the Republican George W. Bush, on the day in which the Greens with their candidate Ralph Nader obtained the best result of their history, to talk about the most famous example.

In general, finding space outside of Democrats and Republicans is quite difficult work in the United States. To date, the two main alternative parties to the two major political forces are the Libertarian Party, which in 2016 reached 3.3 percent, given that it might seem marginal but in the States it is an excellent result for a third wheel, and the aforementioned Greens. In general, however, the smaller parties often find a major obstacle in “ballot access”, the law thanks to which a candidacy is present on the ballot, which is different in each of the 50 states and which in many cases requires a mobilization that is not within reach of everyone, as well as in the substantial exclusion from the debates in the absence of polls with percentages in double figures.

Added to this is a majoritarian electoral law, in which it is necessary to win in as many states as possible to have greater representation in the electoral college and in which an unusual result without winning in any state does not bring any benefit to a candidacy. And so voters end up opting for the so-called “useful vote” and taking sides above all between the two main candidates.

The best result achieved by a non-partisan candidate in recent years was achieved over 30 years ago by the Texan billionaire Ross Perot, who in 1992 chose to run as an independent against the outgoing president George H. Bush and the Democrat Bill Clinton. Perot reached 18.9 percent, a very high result, but despite this, he failed to come first in any of the 50 states. In the following years he tried to capitalize on that victory by forming the Reform Party, but in 1996 he stopped at less than half the votes of four years before and shortly thereafter his party gradually began to shrink. But Perot’s experience was significant, because according to many his consensus, after the Republicans had been in the White House for 12 years and after the fall of the Berlin Wall, mainly damaged Bush, favoring Clinton’s victory.

To find a candidate neither Democrat nor Republican to come first in a state we have to go back to 1968, when the segregationist governor of Alabama George Wallace, at odds with the Democrats who were espousing the cause of civil rights, decided to run alone and won in numerous Southern states. It was a different America, in which the electoral geography was undergoing an earthquake.

In more recent times, in 2012 there was a centrist attempt, Americans Elect, which aimed precisely at overcoming the traditional US bipolarism and which wanted to choose its candidate through an online vote, hoping to see the participation of big names in American politics. Despite considerable expectations, there was little support and the operation was not followed up.

Are they serious?

Whether No Labels will be serious or will end up being another Americans Elects will be demonstrated by various factors. First of all, for a political space to be created for a third force, this must be formed to the detriment of the two main parties, and if in a year the challenge should be the revenge of 2020 with two candidates of retirement age and with not very high popularity , this space can exist. However, we know well how in recent years American politics has been polarized in a sharp way on many issues, a fact which can limit the space for alternative candidates in favor of the so-called useful vote in this case too.

Obviously, if there were to be political space, it would be up to No Labels or someone else in their place to know how to occupy it. At the moment, this platform does not have a candidacy and has an extremely generic program based above all on the breaking of traditional bipolarism and the overcoming of extremist ideas, but in years in which the tones have become more extreme in many areas this may not be enough and be seen as a valid alternative.

Meanwhile, the group has begun the process of being present on the ballot papers, and to date they have already obtained the documentation to be present in ten of the fifty states. We will find out what the beginning is in the coming months.