USA 2024: Harris Compares Trump to Scammers and Predators



Kamala Harris has attacked Donald Trump, recalling how as a former prosecutor, she has in the past investigated scammers and sexual predators: “I know what kind of guy Trump is,” she said at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

USA 2024: CNN, Harris has necessary support for nomination

Kamala Harris has the support of enough Democratic delegates to win the presidential nomination. As delegate sign-ups continue to pour in, Harris now has the backing of far more than the 1,976 delegates she will need to win the nomination on the first ballot, CNN estimates.

First Poll After Biden Withdrawal, Harris Ahead By 2 Points

Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump 44% to 42% in a Reuters-Ipsos poll (published on the agency’s website) of registered voters, with a margin of error of 3%. It is the first since Joe Biden’s withdrawal. In a three-way race, Harris leads with 42%, against the tycoon’s 38% and Robert F. Kennedy’s 8%.