USA 2024, Taylor Swift has chosen Kamala Harris. Cold shower for Trump after the “fake news” of the endorsement

The TV duel between Donald Trump And Kamala Harris, in view of the presidential elections United States of November, did not have a real winner. The Democratic candidate it held up to comparison but nothing more, while the tycoon has once again focused on fake news, such as that of the “immigrants who eat dogs and cats“. To help Harris in her race for the White House but the endorsement has arrived Taylor Swiftthe singer has decided to take an open stance: “I will vote for her“. The star chose irony to announce to the world his support for the Democratic candidate. It is not only an endorsement of the Democratic ticket, but also an attack on Trump, who used artificial intelligence to make it seem like the star supported him, and his deputy Vancepierced by the irony of an Instagram photo of the singer with her cat and the signature “Childless Cat Lady”, a childless cat ladya category that Vance has been criticizing.

“I will vote for Kamala Harris – Taylor Swift writes on Instagram – because fights for rights and the causes that I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a gifted and steady leader and I believe that we could achieve much more in this country if we were guided by calm and not by chaos. Swift also dwelt on the television duel: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight“. The singer has hinted that it was Harris’ performance that convinced her to support her in view of the November elections. Naturally, this public endorsement is intended to move several votesi, given the following the singer has in the USA.