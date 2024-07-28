USA 2024 and the duel between Trump and Kamala Harris. Analysis

It will also be banal to repeat that the 60th presidential elections of November 5, 2024 do not only concern the United States of America but concern the entire world, in particular the West, specifically Europe. Elections that take place with many regional conflicts and above all with two major wars underway, in Ukraine and the Middle East, which put world peace at risk, in particular with threats from Moscow which repeats that it has its new super atomic missiles aimed at Western countries, primarily European ones. These are Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles with a speed of 24 thousand kilometers per hour, with a range of 18,000 km, capable of carrying up to 15 nuclear warheads weighing 10 tons. For the record, the distance between Moscow and Rome is 3,000 km.

Today, not only on the military level, only the USA can contain Putin’s expansionist aims. Donald Trump, in case of victory in the presidential elections of November 5, 2024, promises to put an end to the war in Ukraine, even if he does not say “how”. Paradoxically, the only one that today does not seem to want to negotiate with Putin by continuing the conflict is the EU. Perhaps because the EU knows what the head of the Kremlin wants: to return to post-1945 Europe under the Russian pincers. Byden, even in his farewell speech as president two days ago, insisted on one point: “Trump sympathizes with dictators, especially Putin but also with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping” reiterating: “In the US, kings and dictators do not rule” even if not mentioning the “real power” in the hands of billionaires rather than politicians, more in the hands of financial and industrial consortiums than in the institutions. The fact remains that in the USA, unlike Russia and China (and other countries such as North Korea, Congo, Syria, Chad, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Libya, Laos, Eritrea, Iran, etc.) the “president” can be replaced democratically, with the free vote of the citizens.

With all its limitations, the United States is the oldest democracy in the world, even if the real leap forward was made after the civil rights movement of the sixties. In this sense it is significant that Byden’s replacement candidate, Kamala Harrisin his first election advert used only one key word: “Freedom”. What can I say? The world cannot stop waiting for the outcome of the polls in America on November 5th. The warning is above all one: this democracy (where it exists) can and must still be improved but it must be defended because it is precious. Even in the West, even in Italy, there are those who think of the regimes of Russia and China as alternatives. No, thank you. We have already given with the twenty years of fascism. With all their limits and defects, we must say thank you to the Americans, who were decisive 80 years ago in defeating, not only militarily, Nazi-fascism and in limiting, subsequently, the many dictatorial regimes.

However, political realism and the ability of politics to mediate are also needed on the Western side. In this sense, what Ursula von der Leyen said in her re-election speech as President of the European Commission, in which she placed the Union alongside Ukraine “until victory”, does not help. A victory that, without a change of pace in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, no one believes in anymore. Not even the Ukrainians who, beyond the repeated “blah-blah” of Zelenskyfeel more isolated than ever. A poll by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology found that the number of Ukrainians opposed to territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for peace continues to decline. In July, it was 55% (compared to 74% in December 2023), while 32% would accept them in order to achieve peace: another poll also found that 40% of Ukrainians barely have enough money to feed themselves. If there were free polls in Russia, what would the conclusions be? Everyone knows the answer.