Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has announced her candidacy for the US presidential elections in 2024. Haley is the first prominent figure from the Republican Party since Donald Trump to enter the race for the White House. Just Trump, during her presidential mandate, she had appointed her permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations, a position from which she had resigned after two years at the end of 2018.

Haley subsequently distanced himself from Biden’s predecessor, openly criticizing Trump’s behavior before and during the storming of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Haley is the daughter of two immigrants from Punjab and is the third person of Indian ancestry to run for president of the United States; before her were Bobby Jindal and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Polls give Trump a clear lead among would-be Republican candidates.

THE ARTICLE: Nikki Haley is Trump’s first official challenger for the Republican nomination

Video: ANSA



01:17