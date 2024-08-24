USA 2024, Kennedy Jr. Suspends His Campaign: “My Endorsement Goes to Trump”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the 70-year-old son of Bob Kennedy and grandson of JFK, has suspended his bid for the White House. A move he announced himself, who had run as an independent candidate, speaking in Phoenix, Arizona, about the future of his campaign. Kennedy Jr. then announced that “I will now endorse Donald Trump.” Citing the reasons for his endorsement, he said that the causes “are freedom of speech, the war in Ukraine and the war on our children.” And, shortly after the announcement, there was the first joint appearance for the two. Kennedy Jr., in fact, was the “special guest” at the tycoon’s rally in Glendale.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Trump asked to “enlist him in his administration,” noting that the offer came in two meetings with Trump: the first in the days after the tycoon’s assassination attempt in July and the second a few weeks later. “In those meetings, he suggested that we join forces as a unified party,” he said, speaking at a news conference in Phoenix. “We talked about what would allow us to disagree publicly and privately and furiously, if necessary, on the issues on which we differ, while working together on the existential issues on which we agree.”

Kennedy Jr: “Dems Now Party of War, Censorship and Corruption” “As you know, I left that party in October because it had departed so drastically from the core values ​​I grew up with. It has become the party of war, censorship, corruption, Big Pharma, big tech… and big money,” attacked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “I started this journey as a Democrat, “The party of my father, my uncle, the party I pledged allegiance to before I was old enough to vote,” he continued. “I attended my first Democratic convention at the age of six in 1960, and at that time Democrats were the champions of the civil rights constitution. Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism, and unjust wars. We were the party of labor,” he added.

Trump: “Thanks for the much appreciated support” Trump was quick to thank Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his “very welcome support” and said he would travel to Arizona, where he is expected to meet with Kennedy. “I want to thank Bobby, he was very kind,” he said at a Las Vegas restaurant, “he’s a great guy, respected by everyone.”