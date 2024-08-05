USA 2024, Kamala Harris’s husband admits: “I cheated on my first wife”

The second gentleman admits to cheating on his first wife with a teacher at his children’s private school in Los Angeles. The husband of Kamala HarrisDouglas Emhoff, thus comes out into the open, after the indiscretions published on Daily Mail and then relaunched by New York Postaccording to which she would have impregnated her lover who however would have lost the child (according to the press he decided not to keep it, ed.). He reports it Tgcom24. The betrayal It happened long before Emhoff met Harris in 2013. “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times because of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we’ve worked through things as a family and come out stronger,” Emhoff revealed. divorced in 2009. When he chose Kamala Harris as his vice president, Joe Biden had been made aware of the situation, recently resurfaced following Emhoff’s prominent role in Harris’s campaign for the White House. He left his law firm when his wife assumed the vice presidency and became a prominent figure in Washington, contributing significantly to elevating his wife’s image as well. Meanwhile, his ex-wife’s reaction is surprising.

The one to defend the second gentleman from criticism, after his confession of betrayal before Kamala Harris, was his betrayed ex-wife. “We decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons many years ago,” Kerstin Emhoff said, explaining that “Doug is a great father to our children and a great friend to me. I am proud of the family that Doug, Kamala and I have built together.“.

Kerstin also recently came to the vice president’s defense after attacks from JD Vance, Donald Trump’s number two, who called childless women “cat people.” The attacks were “baseless,” the former Mrs. Emhoff said, praising Harris’ role in her family. Emhoff’s daughter, Ella, also sided with the vice president: “How can you be childless when you have two very cute kids with me and Cole,” she said, also calling out her brother. An important solidaritysince if Harris were to win and enter the White House it would be a less traditional First Family than usual