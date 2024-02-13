USA 2024, Kamala Harris and her “leadership qualities”. The message to the Democrats

Embarrassing interview by Kamala Harris to the Wall Street Journal, actually made two days before the famous report on Joe Biden forgetful. In the interview, most likely agreed upon, the WSJ asked the deputy how she saw the Biden's cognitive situation. The response of the careerist and megalomaniac Kamala Harris was not long in coming in a rare example of solidarity for the elderly leader: “I am ready to serve, it's out of the question. Anyone who has seen me work realizes the my leadership skills”. There is no doubt that US politics is animated by feelings of concern and sympathy for the state of mental health of its supreme leader. Then, immediately after, he dives into the planas if he had already had it nominations of the Democrats and lets us know that “the defense of abortion will be my priority from the sights of the Grand Old Party” (sic). In fact, the situation of the US democrats is disastrous, with a President who is completely out of touch and gets the names of the Heads of State wrong and doesn't even remember what he ate for lunch. Republicans, on the other hand, have been clamoring for the resignation but the old President played resists.

This is no longer just a security issue for the United States. The problem is instead for the world entire given that the famous nuclear “red button” is still in the hands of “Sleepy Joe” who one of these days might think that it is a button to call the White House valet or something similar. In all this confusion, plans are being made to get rid of the President. The most popular one plans to do conclude the primaries democratic on June 4th with Biden's victory and then allowing him an honorable, so to speak, escape route or an dignified exit magnanimously announcing his renunciation to the candidacy. By doing so he would get out of the way and allow the Democrats to prepare a minimum of resistance to Donald's more than probable candidacy Trump who, for his part, has an easy time making fun of the old Biden and his deteriorated cognitive abilities, which is what his deputy also does.

The risk that i Republicans is for Trump to come shot by some judge and after victory in the primaries he would no longer be replaceable. Kamala Harris is essentially hated in her party but excluding her could cause the African Americans to lose their votes. However, if necessary, the governors of the country are ready to replace her Californiaof Illinois and Michigan: Gavin NewsowmJB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer. So the situation is the following: Harris, in an excess of megalomania, said she was ready to throw her boss away (even immediately) but, in turn, must beware of the three governors who themselves they can't wait to get it out.

In the meantime Zelensky sweats because the victory of a Republican candidate, almost certainly Trump, would put Ukraine is automatically out of the game with the US tycoon openly declaring that he would not lift a single finger with NATO to save an EU country attacked by Russia. But considering the tradition of warmongering Democratic Presidents, in the end Trump's victory for a second term could be one good thing for world peacegiven that there was no war during his first term.