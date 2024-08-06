USA 2024: CNN, Harris has chosen Walz as vice

Kamala Harris has reportedly decided to nominate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice president. CNN reports, citing four sources. Walz is currently in his second term as governor of Minnesota and chairs the Democratic Governors Association. He served 12 years in Congress, representing a conservative, rural district that was largely dominated by Republicans both before and after his term. Harris’ choice to nominate Waltz was also confirmed by the Associated Press.



Donald Trump’s team attacks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz shortly after US media reported his nomination as Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential nominee. Trump campaign sources cited by CNN call Walz a ‘radical leftist.’ According to a Trump insider, Harris “knelt before the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel left and chose someone as dangerously progressive as herself.” On social media, the pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Inc wrote that “Governor Tim Walz and Kamala Harris will get along very well. They are both far-left radicals who don’t know how to govern.” The MAGA Inc campaign has already called Walz an “incompetent liberal.”