USA 2024, Kamala Harris Ahead in Three Key States. NYT: “Trump Angry and Confused, Insults Rival”

The two candidates for the White House could not be further apart at this stage of the race and not only because of their programs. While the vice president continues to rack up positive polls, in fact, the tycoon is experiencing the most difficult moment of his campaign and is taken aback by the success of his rival.



After reviving the Democratic campaign, Joe Biden’s number two is gaining ground on her Republican opponent. According to a New York Times poll/Siena College, would even be ahead in three swing states – Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan – after Biden and Trump had been neck and neck for a year.

A four percentage point advantage, in line with the findings of the past few days, but particularly significant for the role that those three states historically play in the victories, or defeats, of the candidates. Voters also consider Harris “smarter” and “more suited in character” to lead the United States than The Donald, whose “disrespectful attitude” they do not like.

Of course, it is too early to tell whether the vice president’s positive streak will last until November 5 and translate into a victory or whether it is just the result of the enthusiasm of the moment, especially since many of the polls were conducted after Tim Walz’s nomination and candidates traditionally gain points in the days following the announcement of their number two. On the other side, the New York Times is reporting on the “three worst weeks” of Trump’s campaign. Since Harris entered the field, the tycoon is said to be in a “bad mood” and “confused” about the strategy to adopt to attack her. According to sources close to the former vice president, his nerves are sky-high and in private he insulted his opponent by calling her a ‘bitch’, ‘whore’. An insult that however has been denied by the campaign. “That is not a term that President Trump has used to describe Kamala and it is not language that we would use,” explained spokesman Steven Cheung. Although he publicly insists that he would rather challenge Harris than Biden, people close to the tycoon reveal that this is not the case and that, while before he was on track for an easy victory, now he has to earn it.

Additionally, for the first time in his political career, his opponent received more media coverage than he did, beating him in the so-called “earned media” race, that is, coverage that costs the campaign nothing but brings in votes. And it’s not just Harris who’s troubling Trump’s sleep. After the now infamous “childless cat ladies” outburst, which sent him into a rage and forced him to defend him in public, the boss is also said to be irritated by his own number two, Ohio Senator JD Vance, whose strength of attack he appreciates but not certain slip-ups. So much so that, at a donors’ dinner a few days ago, when someone asked the former president if he was offended by the Democrats’ attacks calling him ‘weird’, he replied: “They say that about Vance, not me”.