“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as president. And while it was my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to withdraw. and focus solely on my duties as president for the remainder of my term.” Joe Biden said in a letter posted on X.

“My fellow Americans, Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a nation,” Biden wrote in the statement.Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We made historic investments in rebuilding our nation, reducing prescription drug costs for seniors, and expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We provided badly needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African-American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today. “I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We protected and preserved our democracy. And we have revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. “I will speak with the Nation in more detail later this week about my decision. “For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all who worked so hard to see me re-elected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all of this work.. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.”I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America cannot do – when we do it together. We just need to remember that we are the United States of America..

USA 2024: Trump, “the corrupt Biden was not suitable. He was the worst president in history” “Corrupt Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and he certainly is not fit to be president. He never was. He rose to the position of president with lies. Fake news and without leaving his basement. He is the worst president in the history of our country, and will go down in history as the worst by a long shot.” ​​Donald Trump wrote this on Truth, commenting on Biden’s announcement that he was withdrawing from the race. USA 2024: Biden’s dramatic turn of events also unbalances Trump Joe Biden’s withdrawal upends what was already a race for the White House for the times that were, but it will also shake Donald Trump, forcing him to recalibrate an electoral campaign that had focused almost entirely on his former opponent. For months, Trump and his allies have preyed on concerns that the 81-year-old Biden might no longer be fit for office, gleefully sharing videos of every stammer, rhetorical gaffe and red-carpet stumble.





He was often the target of ridicule and scorn from Republicans at the National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump’s newly announced running mate, J.D. Vance, called him “Fake Scranton Joe.” But with the Democrat’s exit, Trump’s operation found itself forced into a strategic shift, forced to adjust its messaging to accommodate a race without a front-runner. charge and with an opponent yet to be confirmed, even though Biden today endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who withdrew from the race. “Biden’s withdrawal is bad news for Trump,” he said Henry Olsen, senior fellow at the conservative think tank Ethics and Public Policy Center. “Biden has the lowest approval rating of any first-term president at this stage of his presidency in polling history, and he is also hopelessly burdened by his age. It is much better for Trump to run against him than against any other imaginable opponent.” Trumpworld has downplayed the possibility of Biden’s withdrawal, but behind the scenes aides have been consumed by contingencies, preparing a brutal assault on the Democratic veteran’s heir, Harris.

“Jason Miller, one of Trump’s closest advisers, said at the Republican convention that any “radically liberal” Democratic opponent, Harris or otherwise, shares “responsibility for the failure to destroy our economy.” Harris, 59, a former California senator, is not an obvious candidate and could face competition from many of the top Democrats in Congress and the country’s 23 Democratic governors. “I’m going to show up and campaign – whether it’s him or somebody else,” Trump told a radio station in Virginia before announcing Biden, pointing to polls that show him ahead or improving on other Democrats.



#USA #Joe #Biden #withdraws #presidential #race