USA 2024, Harris: “I will call Putin and Zelensky, my interest is to end the war”

The only one tv duel in view of the US presidential of November took place tonight: Democrat Kamala Harris challenged Republican Donald Trump. A appointment considered decisive to understand the fate of the next elections. But who won? The feeling is that the knockout blow was missing, neither of the two clearly prevailed over their opponent in an hour and a half of confrontation that however never degraded, despite a couple of moments when the tycoon lost control. Democratic nominee Harris decided to attack from the beginningwhen statistically the opinion of the viewers is formed in the first half hour: first he chose to cross the stage and to go towards one’s opponent, to shake his hand.

Trump was momentarily surprised. Then the skirmish began. “This government has been a disaster”, attacked the tycoon. Harris aimed to ridicule her opponent, accusing him of “selling out America for flattery” to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The world leaders laugh at you, they consider you a disaster”, the vice president added with a hint of venom. Trump responded by quoting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as his admirer, a low point considering he was quoting a minor and controversial leader in Europe.

Attacked on Project 2025, the right-wing agenda for the authoritarian transition, Trump distanced himself (“I have nothing to do with it”), and he did the same with the insurrection of January 6, 2021, when, when asked by one of the two moderators, David Muir, Trump first defined the “peaceful and patriotic” insurrectionthen explained by “have had nothing to do with it” there too. The issue of abortion was another of those that raised tensions. The former president relaunched the accusation that the Democrats had authorized in Virginia “killing the child after birth, like an execution”provoking the reaction of one of the two moderators, the journalist Linsey Davis, who recalled how is not allowed in any state in America. Then Harris he distanced himself from the president: “I am not Biden and not even Trump, I represent a new generation“.

Then came the moment when the tycoon probably went off the rails his staff thought they were keeping him on. The issue of illegal immigration It was another one of those. Trump relaunched the story that In Ohio, illegal immigrants steal dogs and cats to eat themand Muir had to point out that these accusations were defined as unproven. Slips that may have made the Democrats happy, but which may not have changed the scenario much.

Trump seemed more interested in speaking to his voters and repeating in front of millions of Americans the accusations he makes at every rally. His concepts seemed simpler and more direct, even if as usual he avoided citing numbers and going into the details of his projects. In contrast, Harris often cited numbers. On international crises, Trump was harsher: “You,” he said, addressing his opponent, “hate Israel. If you become president, Israel will disappear within two years.” Then he scored a point when he promised that as president, “I will call both of them,” that is, Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to find an agreement. “America’s interest,” he said, “is to end the war.”

The tycoon spoke of millions of dead childrenand it is not clear whether he was referring to Ukraine. Perhaps, correcting himself, he then said: “The numbers for Ukraine are much bigger than those circulating”. The final messages were in the vein of rallies: Harris recalled her commitment to the middle classTrump accused her of having done nothing for three and a half years. For the first time, the electoral campaign ended up overshadowing an event that, over the years, has always represented a moment of unity: September 11, the twenty-third anniversary of the terrorist attack on United States. There was no reference in the closing message from both. When the debate was over, each one left, turning his back on the other. This time, no handshake.