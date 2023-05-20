US elections 2024, Ron DeSantis challenges Donald Trump in the Republican primaries

Ron DeSantis breaks the delay. The governor of Florida is ready to announce his candidacy in the Republican primaries in view of the 2024 US presidential elections. As Repubblica explains, “he will probably do so on May 25 during a fundraiser. But he has been in the campaign since February, when he started touring the United States to present his book. From the moment he fills out the Federal Election Commission forms, he will no longer be able to say that he is focused only on running Florida. He will have to come out and openly challenge Trump “.

The New York Times revealed that to a group of high-level donors, connected by telephone, Ron DeSantis said: “At this point you have basically three credible candidates: Biden, Trump and I”. Then he added: “I think that of those three, two have a chance of being elected president: Biden and me.” As Repubblica explains, “the message of challenge to Trump was able to arrive directly and from the least expected source, to do more harm. But his opponent won’t wait for him: the former president of the United States’ goal is to destroy him before it can rise in the polls.”

According to reports from the Republic, “Trump’s campaign committee has spent more than $12 million in recent weeks attacking DeSantis, who is using a battle against Disney to galvanize the base and position himself as the champion of conservatives, Christians and anti-transgender America. “The data in the uncertain states – explained DeSantis – are not good for the former president (Trump, ed) and it is probably an insurmountable fact because people will not change their opinion about him”.

But according to polls by The Hill, for the moment Trump would have a clear advantage. In a hypothetical nine-a-side Republican presidential primaryTrump garnered 58% of the vote among Republican Party voters, adding 3 percentage points to its already impressive lead from last month. His closest rival, Ron DeSantis, scored just 16% in the poll, down 4 points from the previous poll.

