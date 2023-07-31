DeSantis leapfrogs Trump to right: ‘Slavery had silver linings’

“The slaves drew personal benefits from their status, developing particular skills “, reads the new school curriculum for middle school students approved a week ago by the Florida Board of Education. All this, explains Repubblica, under pressure from that governor Ron DeSantis (presidential candidate) who a year ago banned in the Sunshine State the teaching of “critical race theory” – the doctrine according to which racial prejudice has influenced the history of the nation – asking for more “objectivity” on the issue.

The reference to the alleged “positive sides of slavery” therefore entered the electoral campaign, where DeSantis seems to have bypassed even to the right Donald Trump. As they begin to raise more voices among Republicans opposed to a new Trump candidacy for the presidency. This time the conservative governor of New Hampshire Chris Sununu is attacking the tycoon. In an interview with ABC, the Republican demolished Trump with rather unusual words: “This – he commented – is not the Trump of 2016, don’t fool yourself. He no longer has the energy, he no longer has the magic touch, basically he always proposes the usual ninety-minute format in his speeches in which he talks about his legal battles and not about the future of the country ”. “You know a soap opera? -he added-It’s that boring stuff. Well, the only thing worse than a soap is its taped version and that’s what Trump is bringing.”

The attack follows that of the former governor of New Jersey, and former friend of Trump, Chris Christie, who accused the tycoon of having stolen confidential documents from the White House and of having “tried to defend himself using amateurish methods”. A few days ago, the Republican candidate Will Hurd clearly stated that “the only reason Trump has taken the field is to avoid prison”. In the last four months, the tycoon has suffered a series of indictments from various district attorneys, from New York to Miami, up to the federal attorney in Washington, who accused Trump of having illegally stolen confidential documents, taking them away from the White House to keep them at his Florida resort in Mar-a-Lago. Despite ongoing judicial troubles, the former president’s popularity among his constituents does not appear to have been affected. In the average of the polls elaborated by the specialist site FiveThirtyEight, Trump enjoys an advantage that varies between 37 and 43 percentage points over his most accredited rival, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis.

