The President of the United States, Joe Biden, obtained the most votes in the primary elections which took place yesterday in the state of Nevada, ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, according to projections based on 71% of the votes. Biden obtained 90% of the votes (76,000 ballots), therefore winning at least 29 delegates. This is the second appointment on the Democratic calendar, three days after the president had obtained his first official victory in the race for the nomination, in the state of South Carolina where he achieved another triumph.

Biden has tried to mobilize the Democratic base ahead of the November vote, taking it for granted that Trump will be his opponent again. “The stakes in this election could not be higher. There are extremist and dangerous voices at work in the country, led by Donald Trump, who are determined to divide our country and take us backwards. We cannot allow this to happen,” he chanted.