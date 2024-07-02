USA 2024, Vogue rushes to Biden’s aid: the wife of the current American president reaffirms her husband’s political commitment

At a crucial moment for the election campaign American, the speculations and concerns related to the continuity of the candidacy of Joe Biden at the White House have found new life after the Atlanta debate. The president’s wife has dispelled the clouds of doubt, Jill Bidenwho, in a speech given to the prestigious Vogue magazine, he made clear the position and determination of the current president of the United States not to withdraw from the electoral race.

Jill Biden appears on the cover of the August issue of Voguea move that was originally meant to help relaunch her husband’s campaign at a strategic moment, in the midst of the pre-election phase. The first lady of the United States offered the magazine directed by Anna Wintour a exclusive look at his involvement across the American political landscape, even in a context suddenly complicated by the Atlanta debate on June 27. This event has in fact raised questions about the convenience that Joe Biden remains the Democratic Party’s chosen candidate.

Jill Biden’s reaction to the debate was immediate: In a June 30 phone conversation with Vogue, she made her support clear, saying they will not let the 90-minute debate define Biden’s four-year presidency. She highlighted her husband’s ongoing and unconditional commitment to the country, mentioning that no matter what happens next, he will remain her closest confidant and supporter.

In the context of the determination to continue the campaign, it emerges how the family nucleus is a cornerstone for Joe Biden. In particular, during a meeting revealed by the New York Times, his son Hunter, despite the recent legal vicissitudes, urged his father not to give up, underlining the possibility of victory. There were also internal criticism toward the president’s advisers, including longtime collaborator Anita Dunn, accused of having mismanaged the preparation for the Atlanta debate. These disagreements, if made public, could undermine internal unity and raise further doubts about the management and solidity of the Biden team.

Biden’s entourage’s attention then shifted to the need to reassure financierswith a strategic call from Camp David aimed at calming spirits and consolidating confidence in the strategy outlined for the continuation of the campaign. The financial stability and cohesion of the Democratic Party therefore appear to be fundamental elements to face the challenges that the coming months will inevitably bring.

In conclusion, Despite the post-debate turbulence in Atlanta, Joe Biden’s resolve to remain in the race, vigorously supported by his family and the emblematic figure of his wife Jill, marks a definitive stage in the American political saga of this year, outlining the contours of a campaign that promises to be more hard-fought and full of expectations than ever.