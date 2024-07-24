Joe Biden, “Private Ryan” has finally saved himself

Joe Biden, long a sort of besieged “Private Ryan”, has laid down his weapons and announced his withdrawal. To him, first of all, we must say “chapeau”. One of the very few politicians in the world capable of putting the good of the Nation before his own personal ego. And that is no small thing. Then reality tells of a conflicted and depressed man who never wanted to write his own political testament. What is certain is that if in 2020 Biden claimed to be a “bridge between political generations” and until two days ago he declared that he was the only one who could win, yesterday he passed the baton to his vice president, kept in “mothballs” for three years. Biden, however, was a wise long-term politician who did a lot for the country during his term.

Bideneconomics has brought unimaginable results in the economy and employment, especially in years made difficult by global inflation, rates never so high in decades and dangerous geopolitical tensions. In fact, 2023 alone ended with unemployment at 3.7% and the creation of over 2.7 million jobs. In Biden’s three-year term, almost 15 million jobs were created, an all-time record. And we can’t forget the support for healthcare for the less well-off and at more affordable prices. And also the openings on the “green deal” and in relations with international partners. All options that an incumbent Trump would erase in a heartbeat.

Joe Biden, between high rates, rising inflation and geopolitical tensions

The President thus faced a mix of high rates, rising inflation and geopolitical tensions, a deadly cocktail that could have blown the bank. Instead, Biden handled it skillfully. Unfortunately, however, few Americans recognized this. While many, on the contrary, blamed him for the “shameful” withdrawal from Afghanistan and a complicated, costly and confusing management of the defense of Ukraine. And now what will happen? First of all, the ungenerous mockery on social media towards a serious and valuable man and politician dealing with his seniority will stop. Joe Biden will remain in his seat until the end of his term. He cannot fail to pass the baton at the end of the year. At the moment he has handed over his legacy to Kamala Harris, the vice president.

Kamala had started out four years ago as Trump’s future opponent and then disappeared from the scene drowned in the waves of the unstoppable migratory phenomenon from Latin America. The heavy Democratic supporters, those who have frozen nearly $100 million in campaign support, don’t want it.. The race is more open than ever. There are so many names, in addition to Harris (from Michelle Obama to the provocation Taylor Swift to end with some leaders of winning states like Michigan) that at the moment it is premature to just throw them out there.

However, for the Democrats it is a race against time and against their own past indecisions and hesitations (Biden’s conditions have been known for some time). For his part, Trump, with the strength of the polls, the escaped attack and his wildcard Vance as vice president, seems to be able to compete against everyone. The only certainty is that these will be months of fire and for the Dems not all is lost yet.