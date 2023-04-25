With the official announcement of Joe Biden’s candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, the ‘marathon’ opens which will lead to the elections which will elect the 47th president of the United States in November next year. Below are the key dates that will mark the road to the polls.

– August 2023: Fox News hosts the first debate between Republican Party candidates. It is not clear whether the favorite for the nomination, former President Donald Trump, will participate.

January 22, 2024: The first Republican caucus is held in Iowa.

February 3, 2024: The Democratic primary begins in South Carolina.

March 5, 2024: It’s Super Tuesday day. Primaries are held in many states. A clear indication is expected to emerge as to who the two parties’ candidates for the White House will be.

July 15, 2024: The Republican National Convention is held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which will formalize the GOP candidate.

August 19, 2024: In Chicago, Illinois, it’s time for the Democratic convention.

Autumn 2024: These are the months of the electoral campaign and debates on TV.

5 November 2024: Election day.

January 6, 2025: Congress certifies the electoral victory of one of the two candidates.

January 20, 2025: Inauguration day, with the official inauguration of the new president in the White House.