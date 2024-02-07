Joe Biden towards victory. The American president is preparing to triumph in the Democratic primaries in the state of Nevada, where he has so far obtained 90% of the preferences with 64% of the votes counted. Writer Marianne Williamson is at 2.5%. The international media reported it.

“I want to thank the voters of Nevada,” Biden said, “for sending me and Kamala Harris to the White House four years ago and for making us take a step forward on the same path again tonight.”