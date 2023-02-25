Towards USA 2024, Biden confirms: “I want to reapply”

My intention is to run in 2024 “. So the president of the United States Joe Biden, during an exclusive interview with ABC News. Biden also said he believes it is “legitimate” for Americans to question his agealthough he does not believe that his 80 years, which make him the oldest president in US history, are a discriminating factor for his candidacy.

The announcement had actually come first from his wife Jill Biden, who during a tour of Africa told the Associated Press: “He says he hasn’t completed the job yet. He didn’t finish what he started. This is the most important factor “. As Repubblica explains, many say that the last word will be up to his wife, but she denies:” It is obvious that she listens to me, because we are a married couple. But he is one who makes her decisions, believe me “.

As Repubblica explains, “Biden’s popularity remains low, around 40%, but its prices have risen. Donald, on the other hand, lost a third consecutive election, and almost everyone has become convinced that if the 2024 race is a repeat of 2020, Joe will become the favorite. The situation would be different if the Republicans ditched Trump, choosing the generational change with DeSantis, Haley or other younger ones“.

