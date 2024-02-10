Liberal media condemns Biden: Newsom, Whitmer or Michelle Obama in his place?

It's not just Republicans calling for it to be banned. Now even the liberal media that have always supported him are no longer afraid to express their doubts in public: Joe Biden really risks being replaced. Corriere della Sera reviews the criticism received by the president after the press conference organized to respond to the prosecutor's report on his state of health.

“The conference is profiled by the New York Times a “political disaster». And not just for the exchange between Egypt and Mexico. Biden also responded harshly and with little sense to journalists from progressive media. When CNN asked him for a reaction to the repeated polls which show that the majority of Americans consider him too old for a second presidential term, he replied: «This is your opinion alone»”, we read in the Corriere.

“For The Atlantic, an authoritative liberal magazine, the issue of Biden's senility can no longer be ignored. Critical comments also came from other media, from the Guardian to the Politico.com website. Meanwhile, comparisons are multiplying on social networks between the hesitations and mistakes of Biden and Putin, who held an interview lasting over two hours with Tucker Carlson, talking about everything, making complex historical reconstructions without ever getting a name wrong or needing to read something”.

As Corriere della Sera explains, “the catchphrase of a possible alternative candidacy returns, inevitably, but the only possibility is a Biden withdrawal close to or during the Democratic convention next August. AND the alternative names remain those of governors such as those of California and Michigan, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer, with the suggestion of Michelle Obama in the background”.

All Joe Biden's gaffes

Meanwhile, Biden's numerous gaffes are reviewed. A few months ago, during the traditional ceremony in which the president pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving, otherwise destined to end up stuffed on a laid table, he confused the two pop music stars Britney Spears and Taylor Swift. Speaking of the two turkeys Liberty and Bell, who had won the “selection” to be pardoned, the president commented in front of the guests gathered in the White House gardens: “They arrived here against all odds, having succeeded is more difficult than getting a ticket for the Renaissance Tour or, or for Britney's tour. She is over there in Brazil, where she is very hot”. In reality, Taylor Swift was in Brazil, busy with her tour.

A few weeks ago, at a campaign reception in Manhattan, he repeated a speech about the 2017 Charlottesville riot and his decision to run for president in 2020 within minutes of each other and almost word for word . During remarks at a gathering hosted by billionaire real estate heiress Amy Goldman Fowler, the 80-year-old president recounted how he was enjoying retirement after two terms as Barack Obama's vice president when “in August 2017 came Charlottesville, Virginia.” After recounting how his extended family inspired him to challenge Trump, the president began telling the story again. Again, exactly from the beginning. And exactly the same. Unsettling.

In July he taped notes to his lap as he welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog into the Oval Office, instead of looking the head of state in the face. In September 2022, Biden asked Rep. Jackie Walorski to stand up and be recognized at an event, apparently forgetting that Walorski had died in a car accident the previous month – and that he had released a statement upon her passing.