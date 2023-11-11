Joe Manchin, the super moderate crazy variable of the 2024 US elections

Senator Joe Manchin has announced that he will not run for re-election next year in the state of West Virginia, traditionally a conservative fiefdom. The moderate leader’s decision represents an alarm signal for Joe Biden, because it almost certainly means the loss of a seat in the Senate, where the Democrats have a narrow majority: 51 senators against 49 Republicans. But what worries the White House even more is understanding what Manchin wants to do with his political career. The independent senator, who often voted alongside the conservatives, at 76 is reportedly thinking of creating a center party.

There are those who say he is considering a presidential candidacy, a choice that could take votes away from Biden himself. In the summer, some American media had talked about a new political entity led by Manchin and his daughter, Heather, and linked to the Americans Together group, but his spokesperson refused to comment on the story. The idea of ​​running alone had emerged in the past but was not made clear, so it remains a weak hypothesis at the moment, but enough to raise concerns among progressives.

The decision, and the lack of clarity about his future plans, adds uncertainty to an already troubled political picture for Democrats, who see their congressional seats already at risk in some states, including Montana and Ohio. In the meantime, Manchin has participated in events and fundraisers organized by “No Labels”, a group that defines itself as independent and aims to promote policies that, as the name suggests, have no “labels”, are neither right nor left, even if Manchin has always sided with the coal industry lobbies and against Biden’s environmental policy. “No Labels” called the senator a “tireless voice of the majority of common-sense Americans.” The group admitted that it had long been looking for new leaders capable of “unifying America” ​​and called on moderates to step forward.

The same goes for another senator who announced his retirement: the Republican Mitt Romney, 76 years old like Manchin, and historic representative of Utah. The two could run together for the White House, Romney as president and Manchin as vice, a double candidacy likely to go nowhere, but enough to take away votes from both Republicans and Democrats. The next few weeks could reveal the plan of one or both of them.

Nikki Haley is on the rise in La Repubblica

But also pay attention to the Republicans. According to Repubblica, Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley is clearly on the rise. A survey published at the end of October by the Des Moines Register sees her now tied with Florida governor DeSantis in Iowa, both at 16%, while in New Hampshire she is already alone in second place with 19%, according to a poll by Suffolk University/ Boston Globe/USA Today.

As Repubblica says, “Nikki was born 51 years ago in South Carolina to immigrant Indian parents, and with study and hard work she became governor of her state. In the Deep South, where the Civil War had begun, she had claimed the considerable merit of lowering the Confederate flag from public buildings. This was before Trump exalted the presence of good people even among the Charlottesville protesters, who killed a person while praising white supremacism. A staunch but traditional conservative, Haley had been chosen by Donald as ambassador to the UN, where she had developed a relationship of friendship and collaboration with her Italian colleague Sebastiano Cardi. Orthodox positions, despite the distrust of isolationist republicans towards the UN, such as support for Israel and opposition to Russia and Iran. She had opposed the Muslim ban.”

She could be the biggest obstacle on Donald’s path to running for president.

