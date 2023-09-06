US elections 2024, Americans like Biden even less than Trump

Americans don’t like Joe Biden more than Donald Trump. Indeed, US voters fervently hope that the current president will not run again and when they look at him, they see more of an old man than a leader. It is the ruthless photograph that emerges from the latest data and the latest trends arriving from the USA, just over a year from the highly anticipated presidential elections of November 2024. In reality, Trump is even better off because while he has just as many people who don’t like him, he has more who like him. So much so that the fear of having backed the wrong horse and having to look for (complicated) alternatives is starting to spread among the Democrats.

If Biden and Trump become the standard bearers of their parties, the presidential elections of 2024 will be different from those of the last 120 years. In fact, since 1892 the president and the outgoing president he defeated have not challenged each other. Some analysts believed that so many voters would turn against the returning Trump that it would be difficult for him to win the general election. But the reality seems different.

The RealClearPolitics poll average shows President Biden leading Trump by less than one percentage point. And another Wall Street Journal poll even sees them tied, 46% to 46%. In such a tight competition, defections to independent or third-party candidates can be decisive, as they were in 2016.

According to the latest data, 49% of voters view Biden very unfavorably, just behind Trump’s 52%. One key difference works in Trump’s favor: i27% of voters view him very favorably, versus 17% for Biden. Among the main problems of the current president would be his age. More than half of respondents think Biden is “not mentally up to the job of president,” while 73% believe that the 80-year-old president is “too old” to run again.

Trump, 77, scores best on “mindset for the job,” while 47 percent believe he’s too old to run. Between the lines: While 51% of voters believe Trump has a ‘solid track record as president’, 40% say the same about Biden. Voters are also more likely to believe Trump “has a vision for the future.”

