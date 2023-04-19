Home page World

Gun violence is sadly normal in the United States. (Iconic image) © Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News/AP/dpa

The immense gun violence in the USA has long been a social problem. Now another young woman dies – because she made a mistake in the driveway.

Hebron – A young woman has been shot dead in New York state, USA, because she accidentally drove her car down the wrong driveway. She was with three friends in a rural area near the town of Hebron on Saturday evening (April 15), according to police, looking for a friend’s house.

As the sheriff in charge Jeffrey Murphy according to the German Press Agency (dpa) said the young people got the house number wrong, but quickly noticed their mistake. Before the 20-year-old driver could steer the car out of the driveway, a man came out of the house and fired two shots at the car. The young woman was fatally injured.

USA: Young woman shot – perpetrator shows “no remorse”

The alleged 65-year-old perpetrator has already been arrested and now has to answer for manslaughter, among other things, according to Murphy. “This is a very sad case,” adds the sheriff. Opposite the US TV station CNN Murphy explained on Tuesday that the perpetrator had not yet cooperated with the police. The motive for his actions remains unclear.

“He was not threatened in any way,” said the police officer. The group had not interacted in any way with the residents of the house and were about to drive away at the time of the crime. It’s a senseless tragedy, Murphy said. The sheriff reports across the street CNN also that the imprisoned resident has so far shown no remorse for his actions.

Gun violence in the US: 16-year-old shot for ringing the bell

Only a short time earlier, a shockingly similar case in the state of Missouri had caused a stir in the USA: there, a teenager was shot and injured by a homeowner because he had entered the front door incorrectly. According to US media reports, the 16-year-old wanted to pick up his siblings in Kansas City, but accidentally rang the wrong doorbell. The homeowner then shot the youth. The boy survived and the alleged perpetrator was charged with aggravated assault.

The United States has long faced levels of gun violence that are difficult to comprehend. At the beginning of 2023, a near-fatal incident even occurred in a primary school: a 6-year-old student opened fire on his teacher after an argument. (na/dpa)