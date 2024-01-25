US Republican primaries, the numbers are not so overwhelming. Now Trump fears a comeback

The primaries in New Hampshire they decreed Donald's victory Trumpthe tycoon beat his Republican rival Nikki Haley but he didn't win as expected. For this reason, the game is not over regarding the GOP candidate for the next presidential elections on November 5th. According to a Fox poll – reports Repubblica – almost 20 percent of Republican voters”he will never vote for him” Trump. If they had told Nikki Haley a couple of months ago that the New Hampshire primary would end like this, defeat by 11 points in a two-way challenge against Donald Trump, he would probably have put his signature on it. After the expectations raised by his leap in the polls, however, the result did not meet expectations. She has sworn that she will go ahead anyway, at least until she votes in hers South Carolina of February 24, e Trump was furiousattacking her ferociously because he would like her to retreat.

This nervousness of Trump – continues Repubblica – hides the worry for a difficult but not impossible comeback. Looking at the exit polls, we also understand the possible reasons for Trump's nervousness. It is indeed true that he won well, but according to the Fox 35% of New Hampshire Republican voters said they would never vote for him. The percentage drops at 19% nationally, but still it is too high to be safe. Plus Haley got the vote of 74% of moderates, 58% of graduates and 66% of voters not registered as Republicans, that is independent. Only 32% of voters said they considered themselves members of the Maga movement and about a quarter it is not certain that he would vote for Donald if he were criminally convicted. Meanwhile, Biden almost celebrates Tuesday's result, because rightly or wrongly he considers Donald the best possible opponent, while his campaign managers are already pointing the finger at signs of weakness of the rival emerged from the primaries.

