The United States won group B with a great goal by the 19-year-old San José Earthquake center forward and a goal by Tsakiris. The South Americans are also in the round of 16, who spread dragged by Cuero (brace) and the jewel Paez (goal and assist)

The United States completes the work and Ecuador finally shows its full potential. Both gained passage to the round of 16 with two convincing successes at the expense of Slovakia, overtaken by a goal in each half, and Fiji, overwhelmed 9-0 by the South Americans. In San Juan, the 19-year-old Cowell shines, author of the goal that paves the way for the USA after 22′. In Santiago del Estero it was instead the day of an inspired Kendry Paez, author of a goal and an assist in the Ecuadorian goleada which is worth the passage of the round. Slovakia also retains residual hope, which could still be classified among the four best third-placed players with three points. See also Barcelona, ​​in a bad streak: defeat in the Spanish league

USA-SLOVAKIA 2-0 — An important show of strength, that of the boys from Varas, because Slovakia were literally put down for the 10th minute. Although the Europeans are obliged to get results, the already qualified Americans are in charge of the game and attack head on. The midfield works, with Wolff and Vargas sorting balls in quantity, and the left lane works above all, where Wiley and Cowell make good and bad weather. The latter proves to be the main thorn in the side of the Slovakian defence, which capitulates in the 38th minute after a sensational personal goal ended by a powerful left footed shot at the near post. The Slovakian reaction is entrusted to Snajder’s right foot, which Slonina overcomes in a dive. But the United States legitimized the success with at least other clear goals from Cowell and Luna, with the latter hitting the post in the 68th minute.

ECUADOR-FIJI 9-0 — See also Real Madrid seeks to maintain the advantage against Chelsea and go to the semifinals Challenge without history in Santiago del Estero. Fiji is too inconsistent to worry an Ecuador which, in the most delicate moment, takes flight with the most talented boys of him. Above all the 17-year-old Kendry Paez, who shows off part of the repertoire that earned him the attention of Chelsea and Tottenham. The jewel of Independiente del Valle takes just a few minutes and at the first opportunity hits the mark by seating Vuakaca. For Figi it is only the beginning of a siege which, from there to the break, produces two woodworks (from Bauero and Sosa) and three more goals: from Sosa in the 35th minute (from a cross from Paez) and from Cuero between the 36th and the 52′. The Ecuadorian monologue also continues in the second half, albeit with less intensity and at a slower pace. However, this did not prevent the South Americans from further expanding the score with a brace from Minda and a seal from Chamba, a kind gift from the opposing defence. There was also time for the eighth and ninth goals in added time, both scored by substitute Zambrano (one of which from a penalty kick). See also The four hits and the only mistake of Barça in their victory at Mestalla (1-4)

May 26, 2023 (change May 26, 2023 | 22:41)

