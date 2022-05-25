Usa, yet another massacre of children. Balance among the heaviest ever

The United States I’m in shock for the umpteenth massacre of children in a school, it is the 11th episode in the same way as in the last 23 years. But that happened in Texas for the final death toll is one of the most serious ever In the USA. A new Sandy Hook, ten years later. This time a Uvalde, Texas, a city on the border with Mexico. A boy parks the car, reaches the campus of an elementary school, the Robb Elementary Schoolarmed with a rifle and semiautomatic pistol, e shoot. The budget is very heavy: 22 victims of which 19 childrentwo adults, and the man who fired the shot, Salvador Ramosaged 18.

The President of the United States Joe Bidenof return from Asiahe asked in a speech to the nation when his country did will oppose the arms lobby. “As a nation, Biden told the White House, we must ask ourselves, in God’s name, when we will oppose the arms lobby,” Biden told the White House. But not only. To give the measure of how America is in shock Biden stressed that he was “tired of all this. We have to Act, we must turn pain into action. And don’t tell me we can’t stop the massacres ”. Because – he continued – we want to resign ourselves to massacres? Because we keep letting this happen. We have to counter – he reiterated – the lobby from the weapons“. By announcing that he has ordered that the flags of the United States “waving at half mast“.

