A A 16-year-old African American gets the address of the house where he was supposed to go and pick up his brothers wrong, and the owner shoots at him, seriously wounding him in the head. It happened in Kansas Cityin Missouri, according to reports from the family of Ralph Yarl, whose conditions are defined as serious but recovering.

Kansas City police did not provide details on who opened the fire, but family lawyers say it was “a white male assailant.” Immediately after the incident, the man was arrested, but 24 hours later he was released by prosecutors pending “a formal statement from the victims and the collection of evidence”.

For their part, the family’s lawyers are asking the police to “identify, arrest and fully prosecute the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable act”. AND the incident is causing protests from the African-American community, with hundreds of people who, together with the boy’s family, marched yesterday in the neighborhood where the house where the shooting is located.

The case is attracting nationwide attention, with politicians and celebrities calling for authorities to take action. “My heart broke to hear that a 16-year-old boy ringing the wrong door to pick up his brothers was hit on the head by a man who didn’t want him on his property,” actress Halle Berry tweeted. Although the police still do not officially speak of racist motivation, Stacey Graves, chief of police, acknowledges that there is “a racial component” to the case.