Canadian company TC Energy shut down its Keystone pipeline on Dec. 8 after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a Kansas creek as a result of a leak, resulting in one of the largest crude oil spills in the US. United States of the last decade. Satellite images show emergency crews working to clean up the spill in Mill Creek, Washington County, Kansas, a rural area of ​​about 5,500 residents 200 miles northwest of Kansas City. No details have yet been provided about the cause of the accident.



