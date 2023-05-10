EA 14-year-old girl was shot and injured in the head while playing hide-and-seek in the United States. According to the local sheriff, the incident happened on Sunday in the city of Starks in the US state of Texas. The police found a teenager at the scene with a gunshot wound to the back of the head who had to be hospitalized with “non-life-threatening injuries”.

The investigations revealed that several young people were playing hide and seek in the area and were also hiding on a neighboring property. Resident David Dolye, 58, said he “saw shadows outside his home” and then got his gun.

Several tragic incidents recently

“He went back outside and saw people running away from his property, then started shooting at them and accidentally hit the girl,” police said in a statement. Doyle was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts including aggravated assault with a weapon.

Recently, tragic incidents involving firearms have increased in the United States. In April, a 20-year-old woman was shot dead in upstate New York after accidentally driving in the wrong entrance. That same month in Texas, a man opened fire on a group of cheerleaders when one of them tried to open the door of his car, mistaking it for her own vehicle. And in Missouri state, a black 16-year-old was shot and seriously injured after accidentally ringing the wrong doorbell to pick up his younger siblings.

There are more guns in the United States than people.